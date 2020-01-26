Panasonic Lumix aims to empower colourblind photographers

#RightToColour is a digital led campaign which the company will amplify through their social media handles.

Electronic corporations Panasonic India in collaboration with Dentsu Aegis Network has launched a new digital campaign #RightToColour on Republic Day. The campaign brings into the limelight viewfinder lens that helps to saturate and balance colour for people with colour blindness by giving them the chance to experience colours.

About 300 million people worldwide and 13 lakh people in the country suffer from some degree of colour blindness and this impacts their everyday life depending on the severity, Shirish Agarwal, head, brand and marketing communications, Panasonic India, told BrandWagon Online. “Through this campaign we, at Panasonic, want to bring alive the spirit of Republic Day by enabling those with vision deficiency,” he added.

#RightToColour is a digital led campaign which the company will amplify through their social media handles. Starting with YouTube and Facebook, Panasonic India has designed a short version of the original video for Instagram. Furthermore, the company will use social media influencers who are photographers. According to Agarwal, the company doesn’t assign marketing budgets before planning a marketing strategy. Instead it designs certain key performance indicators (KPIs) and the funds to drive those KPIs are released. Panasonic India aims to garner 10 million views and 15-20 million unique users with this campaign.

The company claims in terms of ad-spend, above-the-live (ATL) media, such as digital, print and radio, will account for 50% of the overall marketing budget. While the remaining 50% of the budget has been allocated to below-the-line (BTL) activations.

According to Agarwal, among ATL media, digital leads in the advertising space with nearly 30%-35% of the budget being diverted towards it. Meanwhile, TV amounts to 20%-25% of the ad spend and the remaining is split between print and radio.

The #RightToColour campaign showcases the struggles of colour blind photographers while narrating true life experiences of a Assam-based photographer, Hizol Chodhury who wishes to see his photographs as the world sees them. The film highlights how Hizol has to rely on his team for colour correction and saturation of his work and the challenges he faces in the personal and professional life.

