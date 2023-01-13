Panasonic Life Solutions India rolls out campaign for sustainability

Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched its ‘Green Impact’ campaign featuring sportspeople such as Naomi Osaka, Nathan Chen, and Michael Phelps. Through the campaign, the company aims to highlight the brand’s vision for creating a greener, healthier, more equitable future across various media platforms in India today, it claimed.

The campaign film reinforces Panasonic’s commitment to create a more sustainable future and urges people to make a difference by being champions of change, Shirish Agarwal, head – marketing communications and brand, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said. “This resonates with our target group of GenZ and millennials today. In India, we have undertaken campaigns such as #DiwaliWaliSafai, the #WelcomeToAdulthood, amongst others to drive awareness around sustainable practices and inculcating responsible environmental behaviour,” he added.

The digital film showcases how the environment, which includes the water bodies, green patches or ice glaciers, is being impacted by climate change. The campaign is an endeavour to spread the message of sustainability and inspire consumers to join in this journey of change.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook