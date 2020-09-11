Panasonic India’s latest campaign introduces its new AI-enabled refrigerators

The campaign highlights the features of the new range of refrigerators

Panasonic India has launched a new campaign ‘IntelligentHAI’ for its new range of AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled refrigerators. Conceptualised and executed by Milestone Dentsu, the campaign showcases a day in the life of a typical Indian household while spotlighting the technologically advanced and intuitive Panasonic refrigerators that adapt to the varied needs of a family.

The campaign is a series of five short films establishing Panasonic AI refrigerators as an intelligent machine that not only saves power but also understands and adapts itself to keep up with the fast-paced lifestyle of all members of a family. Each film highlights the features of the new range such as Artificial Intelligence, powered by Econavi sensors – intelligent door sensors, intelligent light sensors, intelligent temperature sensors, AG clean technology and jumbo storage.

Our ongoing campaign covers all digital touchpoints, showcasing Panasonic bringing in innovative technologies to solve real life challenges and introducing efficiency and comfort to the day-to-day lives of our consumers, Shirish Agarwal, head – brand and marketing communication, Panasonic India said. “Our campaign highlights how our new refrigerator line is #IntelligentHAI, as it understands and adapts itself to the needs of each family member distinctively,” he added further.

The concept of Artificial Intelligence in refrigerators is still at a very nascent stage in India, and people are not well versed with it, Ujjwal Anand, country head, Milestone Dentsu said. “We thought of breaking down the complexity of it into the simplest of terms to make it more relatable and aspirational for our new-age customers. We picked up one of the most commonly used words in Hindi – HAI – and gave it a twist to incorporate the essence of AI into it,” he stated.

