Panasonic India ushers the new year by urging people to #JunkTheJunk

The campaign aims to encourage the conscious millennials to get rid of the unhealthy items from their diet and refrigerator this new year.

Consumer durables company Panasonic India has launched a new campaign #JunkTheJunk, wherein the company is asking its consumers to take the 2020 new year resolution with Panasonic refrigerators by ‘junking the junk’. The campaign aims to encourage conscious millennials to get rid of the unhealthy items from their diet and refrigerator this new year.

With this campaign, the brand is trying to bring alive the proposition of ‘experience fresh’ with Panasonic’s line of refrigerators. It went live with a digital film on December 30, all the while leveraging its social media handles to urge consumers to make a healthy start to the year by replacing all the unhealthy food items with green and healthy food in their refrigerators.

Read Also: Priti Nair on how 2019 lacked great advertising

“Through this campaign we want to ask consumers to look into a part of their home that reflects their health the most – refrigerators; and replace all unwanted things with healthy options to inculcate better eating habits,” Shirish Agarwal, head, brand and marketing communications, Panasonic India, said.

Panasonic recently designated India as a regional hub to drive growth and build deeper inroads into Asiatic, Middle Eastern and Western economies. The company aims to aggressively and strategically invest in market research and product innovation and work in areas like energy, water, remote access and food. In India, A wide range of the brand’s consumer electronics is available in India. From home appliances such as LCD and Plasma TVs, DVD players, home theatre systems, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, microwave ovens, automatic cookers, vacuum cleaners, to communication products such as smartphones, high definition video-conferencing, professional audio video products like broadcast cameras, projectors and displays, business solutions including printers, whiteboards and security solutions. Panasonic aggressively focuses on market research, product innovation and talent hiring in India for work in areas like energy, water, remote access and food. The company currently has a workforce of about 12,500 in India.

Read Also: The ‘moment’ brands took to social media to ring in the new year