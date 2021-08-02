Panasonic India elevates Manish Sharma as chairman

Sharma joined Panasonic in 2008

Panasonic Corporation has elevated Manish Sharma to the position of chairman and president of Panasonic India. Additionally, he will assume responsibility of leading the Panasonic Operational Excellence India, and Panasonic India Appliances Company, Lifestyle Updates Business Division.

Sharma has been serving as the president and CEO at Panasonic India and South Asia. “Manish has contributed to transforming the company into a front-runner by utilising his deep understanding of the business to elevate the strategic opportunities and developments across businesses,” the company said in a statement.

“My association with Panasonic began in 2008, and it is an honour to assume this new role to broaden the brand’s vision. I look forward to strengthening Panasonic’s business in the region with a strong partner and customer ecosystem as well as pursuing new opportunities that will propel the company into the next stage of growth,” Sharma said in his new role.

Sharma joined Panasonic in 2008 and has been pivotal in spearheading the growth and transformation of Panasonic India from a consumer electronics company to a technology solutions company, the company added. He had joined the organisation as a marketing lead for Panasonic’s consumer electronics and home appliances division. In 2010, he was elevated to the position of director of sales and marketing, after which he became the managing director of Panasonic India in April 2012, and in 2016, he was moved to the position of CEO of the business. Prior to this, he worked with Haier, Samsung, and LG Hotline in the past.

Panasonic Corporation is involved in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100 years in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 7.49 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2020, it claimed.

