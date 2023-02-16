Palomar Health airs ‘Champions of healthcare’ commercial at Super Bowl LVII

Palomar Health, a healthcare system based in Southern California, aired its first commercial during Super Bowl LVII on Fox 5, following Rihanna’s halftime show. As per the firm, with this initiative, it wanted to position itself as the ‘champions of healthcare’ in the region.

The commercial, which uses sports as metaphor and leads to the line “because most champions are seldom celebrated”, while featuring healthcare professionals as “Champions of healthcare”, was conceptualised and created by InnoVision Marketing Group, a San Diego based agency.

“We’re taking the fear out of healthcare by integrating positive lifestyle verticals like sports, entertainment, dining and healthy living into their healthcare strategy. It’s really a preventative wellness philosophy designed to help everyone live their best life,” says Ric Militi, CEO and executive creative director, InnoVision Marketing Group.

Palomar Health said that it is challenging the traditional norms when it comes to the way healthcare is perceived and experienced. This commercial is a bold move for a healthcare organization, falling in line with the overall strategy of Palomar Health and everything they are set out to accomplish while reimagining healthcare in every way, through technology, equipment and a world-class medical team, a statement from the organisation said.



“Fox 5 was proud to showcase their spot which was viewed by 715,525 Adults 35+ which was 69% of the San Diego viewing audience (A35+)!” said Scott Heath, vice president and general manager, FOX 5 News, San Diego.

Also Read BBH India names Ashutosh Jaiswal as vice president, strategic planning

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook