Paksha appoints Shruti Haasan as brand ambassador

With this partnership, the brand wants to strengthen its appeal among the global audience

Paksha, a Tarinika brand, has roped in Shruti Haasan as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand wants to strengthen its appeal among the global audience. Paksha will soon come up with campaigns featuring Haasan, while the brand campaigns will continue to focus on quality-led heirlooms. Moreover, Haasan will feature in a series of photoshoots and video campaigns for the brand’s global launch.

“Shruti is a powerhouse of talent and a natural fit for Paksha. With her multifaceted, vibrant, vivacious, and dazzling personality, she brings the right kind of panache for our brand. A multi-dimensional artist, Shruti is confident, bold, glamorous and embodies the brand’s philosophy in her own individual way. Paksha as a brand is created to make one feel truly special and we think with Shruti as our ambassador, we will share exactly that vision with our customers,” Sunaina Ramisetty, Paksha said.

Hassan, the new face of the brand, will play a key part in positioning its portfolio globally. Her persona resonates with the luxurious appeal of Paksha as a jewellery brand, Paksha said in a statement. She will be making appearances on advertising campaigns for the brand around the country and across global platforms.

“I am delighted to carry the brand’s journey forward with some exciting new launches. Their jewellery is exquisite, and I am more than thrilled to be associated with the brand. Their workmanship would appeal to a wide audience around the world, ranging from young to wise for a variety of occasions,” Hassan stated.

Paksha is a silver jewellery brand that claims to make classic, traditional and innovative collections inspired by the history of jewellery in India. The brand started its journey with an aim to introduce high quality 925 silver jewellery into the market as competition for luxury products.

Read Also: Sociowash wins digital mandate for Hero Lectro

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook