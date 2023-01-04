Pakka Impact appoints Ramjee Subramanian as new business head

Pakka Impact has announced the appointment of Ramjee Subramanian as its business head. According to the company, Subramanian will be responsible for the strategic roadmap of the organisation while spearheading lab operations, building leadership teams, and liaising with external stakeholders in the new role.

“I am going to be a part of the Pakka group and work towards the goal of a cleaner planet,” Ramjee Subramaniam said. “It is my endeavour to be the foremost value creator and, along with the team at Pakka Impact, create excellent bio-compostable flexible packaging and food packaging solutions,” he added.

Subramanian is a veteran in the packaging space with nearly 28 years of experience, which includes 10 years at ITC and 10 years at Helsinki University of Technology. Prior to his current role, he was the research and development specialist at Xamk – South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences. His work also includes positions at Omya Development AG, Hydrochem International Inc, Singapore, and Jaysynth Dyechem Ltd, India.

Also Read LG Electronics elevates Hong Ju Jeon, Young Lak Kim

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook