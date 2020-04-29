Paisabazaar says ‘We Will Come Out Stronger’ in new ad film

The MSME segment contributes around 30% of India’s GDP presently

In view of the ongoing pandemic in the country, Paisabazaar.com has launched a new campaign ‘We will come out stronger’ that is directed towards India’s MSME sector, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The film focuses on small and medium-sized businesses, with the key message that the brand, along with the entire country, stands united with them in these challenging times. Moreover, it also aims to encourage entrepreneurs that this phase will end soon and things will return back to normal once the lockdown is over.

According to Naveen Kukreja, CEO and co-founder, Paisabazaar.com, the MSME segment contributes around 30% of India’s GDP and is an integral part of the country’s ecosystem. “We have been working with our bank and NBFC partners to make access to credit simpler and more convenient for India’s businesses. We have had millions of conversations with self-employed customers from all over the country in the last few years and are aware of their resilience. Through the film, we want to send out the message that together all of us would come out of these tough times stronger,” he added.

As a consumer brand in financial services, our message to customers is that Paisabazaar.com will always be there for you – with the right product and the right advice, Sai Narayan, CMO, Paisabazaar.com, said. “Our relationship with customers is beyond loans and money, it’s about life-long trust. In these challenging times, we wanted to show solidarity with our self-employed customers, through this film,” he stated.

Furthermore, in an effort to support MSMEs, the brand aims to innovate and participate in conversations with the regulator and other stakeholders to introduce stronger and easier lending solutions for the business community, especially in light of the current crisis. The fintech claims that it is already working on building end-to-end digital capabilities that would ease lending for MSMEs as well as salaried customers.

