PagarBook’s new campaign encourages businesses to go digital

The series of ‘feature films’ demonstrate how PagarBook’s useful features are helping small and medium scale businesses to professionalise their systems

PagarBook, a staff management solutions provider company has rolled out a new campaign. Conceptualised and executed by BBDO India, this inter-generational story is about the new efficient way of managing businesses.

The series of ‘feature films’ demonstrate how PagarBook’s useful features are helping small and medium scale businesses to professionalise their systems for more convenience, efficiency and profitability. The TVCs and video content will be supported by other mediums which include digital, OOH, print among others.

In the lead film, Kulbhushan Kharbanda plays the role of an elderly businessman who is concerned about his son, played by Akshay Kumar, as he was leaving him to manage his business whilst he was away traveling. Kulbushan, the father returns from his spiritual trip, worried that his son has not managed the business well without him and is pleasantly surprised to see that his son has transformed the business by introducing the new PagarBook app for employee salaries, attendance and management of advances.

This is the first truly significant campaign from PagarBook and we believe we will be able to cut through to our audience with this message, Siva Prasad, senior vice president – Marketing and Sales, PagarBook said. “Our ethos is focused on solving the most challenging problems faced by the SME sector. The goodwill of India, the common Indian, is something that we strive towards, and this is where there was great synchrony with Akshay. We are happy to help the SME’s professionalise their employee management systems through our app,” he added further.

PagarBook is an idea whose time has come — conceptually it is such a simple but wonderful innovation that I am certain about its success, Akashneel Dasgupta, chief creative officer, BBDO India added. “There was a huge need gap where cumbersome record books and attendance registers needed to be desperately replaced with technology. PagarBook does exactly that,” he stated.

