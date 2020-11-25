Pagarbook signs Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador till 2022

PagarBook has been growing at a rapid pace, having increased its registered user base to four million SME owners over the six months

Staff management solutions provider, PagarBook, on Wednesday announced that they have signed on bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the face of the brand till 2022. With the association, the company aims to drive visibility for PagarBook in its efforts to reach 10 million registered users by FY2021.

“We’re a very Bharat kind of a brand and we’re talking to small business owners who have come up their hard way. So, Akshay was an organic fitment for our brand in that sense. When Akshay endorses, it looks pretty simple and people think he’s someone like me,” Rupesh Mishra, co-founder, PagarBook, said.

“Our ethos is focused on solving the most challenging problems faced by the SME sector. The goodwill of India, the common Indian, is something that we strive towards, and this is where there was great synchrony with Akshay,” Sivaprasad K, senior vice president, Marketing and Sales, PagarBook added.

PagarBook has been growing at a rapid pace, having increased its registered user base to four million SME owners over the last six months, while launching the staff management app across English, Hindi, Hinglish, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bangla, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Odia.

“PagarBook’s USP is that it truly represents the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, something I am very passionate about. To have touched the lives of so many small and medium business owners in a short span of 6 months and impact the way they run their business is exceptional, and that is the kind of performance and passion I support,” Kumar added.

Released in December 2019, PagarBook focuses on solving the problems of millions of Indian SME businesses, helping manage their human resource woes end-to-end, across salary management, attendance recording, advance salary solutions and payroll management.

