Oyo rolls out a new digital campaign ‘Fir Badhega India’

With the country entering into the unlock phase post complete lockdown, Indian hotel chain Oyo has rolled out a new campaign ‘Fir Badhega India’ highlighting how different businesses are slowly getting back to action by undertaking all the safety measures. Conceptualised by Oyo’s in-house brand team, the campaign has been launched across the brand’s social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and OTT.

The video captures the small nuances of the new-normal way of living. The film features a tea vendor struggling to open the shutter of his little shop after months of lockdown. Following this, a young passerby takes a minute out of his own schedule to help the old shopkeeper lift the shutter once again. Throughout, the film showcases health and safety precautions practiced by both the protagonists.

According to the hotel chain, the campaign is aimed at building trust towards Oyo as it goes onto highlight Oyo’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ initiative, under which the hotel chain has taken several precautionary measures to maintain the highest standard of hygiene, cleanliness, and minimal-touch standard operating procedures to welcome guests back safely. Living responsibly, maintaining adequate distance, offering safe, sanitised experiences is par for the course today, Mayur Hola, head of global brand – Oyo Hotels & Homes, said. “It is the responsibility of each individual and business to help each other during such times. We wanted to be optimistic in our messaging. We are all nirbhar (dependent) on each other to be atmanirbhar (independent). It is only through this that India will rise again,” he added.

Founded in 2013, Oyo Hotels & Homes is a chain of hotels and homes that operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

