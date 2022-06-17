OYO launches its summer break campaign

OYO has rolled out its latest summer campaign ‘Don’t let their summer break, break you!’. The campaign is based on the company’s latest internal consumer study. As per OYO’s internal consumer study, 82% of parents said they have a difficult time juggling work and keeping children occupied during summer breaks. Further, the study highlights that over 65% of Indians shared intent to plan vacations with their kids this summer, after two consecutive years of lockdowns during summer breaks.

Kids have been stuck at home for the majority of the past two years, Mayur Hola, SVP and head, global brand, OYO said. “Our latest campaign shares a friendly reminder with parents; take a trip as much for yourselves, as for the kids. From ‘Assi Reach Gaye’ to now, our effort has been to widen the pool of people who consider an OYO, when looking to take a break right next door or in a land far away. And it’s leading to some output,” he added.

This consumer insight also became the genesis for OYO’s latest summer campaign – Don’t let their summer break, ‘break you’ which highlights every parents’ dilemma — prioritising work while keeping kids entertained. The campaign brings to life children’s yearning for a summer break through animated characters. The campaign is set to go live across multiple channels such as print ads, outdoor hoardings, radio channels, digital ads, CRM and OYO owned social media channels. Over the month, the campaign will go live across various cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

OYO’s Summer Vacation Index – Family Edition 2022 further reveals that with 41% upvotes, Goa is the most sought-after destination for family vacations with kids. Other preferred top 10 destinations as per their ranking are Nainital, Rishikesh, Gangtok, Mount Abu, Pondicherry, McLeodganj and Mahabaleshwar. When it comes to amenities, 58% Indians would prefer a stay with a swimming pool for kids, so that they can recline poolside. Nearly 56% would prefer hotels with kids play areas, followed by proximity to water parks, big television in the room, among others. For summer holidays, short leisure trips of about 1-3 days continue to be the preferred duration for this year, followed by a strong preference for a week-long vacation by 38% of the respondents.

