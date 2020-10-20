OYO Hotels & Homes ropes in Sonu Sood for its ‘Sanitised Before Your Eyes’ campaign

The consumer focussed campaign has gone live across TV and digital platforms with its first ad

To showcase the hospitality chain’s sanitisation efforts in real-time and build trust within travellers, OYO has launched its integrated campaign “Sanitised Before Your Eyes”, with bollywood actor and OYO asset owner, Sonu Sood as the face of its campaign. This consumer focussed campaign has gone live across TV and digital platforms with its first ad on Tuesday.

The concept of the new TV and social film featuring Sonu Sood revolves around OYO’s asset owners and staff staying a step ahead of the guests’ thought process and sanitising all high touch surfaces right before the guests. According to Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO India and South Asia, people are ready to step outdoors, take a break from their routines, and explore new and exciting local destinations, through road trips and staycations. “While India gears up to travel, as a responsible hospitality chain, we are strengthening our efforts to ensure safe and sanitised experiences for our guests, so that they can enjoy their holiday, while we take care of everything else. We understand that the world can be chaotic at present, but to ease our guests’ worries and concerns, we have rolled out Sanitised Before Your Eyes, through which our hotel staff will sanitise all high-risk surfaces right before the guest on checking-in,” he added.

“I believe that today, travellers are constantly worried about hygiene and sanitisation while travelling in a virus-hit world. Witnessing the sanitisation process will reduce guests’ anxiety and worries to a great extent, allowing them to truly enjoy their stay. I look forward to making a difference to the hundreds of lives of travellers that OYO welcomes everyday by opening its doors to safe and sanitised experiences,” Sood stated.

