  • MORE MARKET STATS

OYO Hotels & Homes ropes in Sonu Sood for its ‘Sanitised Before Your Eyes’ campaign

By: |
October 20, 2020 3:32 PM

The campaign aims to give guests the ease of mind while booking their stays

The consumer focussed campaign has gone live across TV and digital platforms with its first adThe consumer focussed campaign has gone live across TV and digital platforms with its first ad

To showcase the hospitality chain’s sanitisation efforts in real-time and build trust within travellers, OYO has launched its integrated campaign “Sanitised Before Your Eyes”, with bollywood actor and OYO asset owner, Sonu Sood as the face of its campaign. This consumer focussed campaign has gone live across TV and digital platforms with its first ad on Tuesday.

The concept of the new TV and social film featuring Sonu Sood revolves around OYO’s asset owners and staff staying a step ahead of the guests’ thought process and sanitising all high touch surfaces right before the guests. According to Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO India and South Asia, people are ready to step outdoors, take a break from their routines, and explore new and exciting local destinations, through road trips and staycations. “While India gears up to travel, as a responsible hospitality chain, we are strengthening our efforts to ensure safe and sanitised experiences for our guests, so that they can enjoy their holiday, while we take care of everything else. We understand that the world can be chaotic at present, but to ease our guests’ worries and concerns, we have rolled out Sanitised Before Your Eyes, through which our hotel staff will sanitise all high-risk surfaces right before the guest on checking-in,” he added.

Related News

“I believe that today, travellers are constantly worried about hygiene and sanitisation while travelling in a virus-hit world. Witnessing the sanitisation process will reduce guests’ anxiety and worries to a great extent, allowing them to truly enjoy their stay. I look forward to making a difference to the hundreds of lives of travellers that OYO welcomes everyday by opening its doors to safe and sanitised experiences,” Sood stated.

Read Also: Zero Gravity Communications bags the digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. OYO Hotels & Homes ropes in Sonu Sood for its Sanitised Before Your Eyes campaign
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zero Gravity Communications bags the digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure
2TAM Media Research launches CRISP to help decode consumer sentiments
3Automakers make a comeback to advertising; bets big on digital