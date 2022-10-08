OYO creates two new global leadership roles for service experience and revenue

OYO has elevated Shreerang Godbole to the chief service officer and Shirish Damani as the company’s chief revenue officer. As per the company, the appointments are in line with OYO’s efforts to optimise its service technology, improve and scale customer experience and help its patrons (hotel owners) build branded, digitally-enabled storefronts with higher revenue generation potential. Prior to the elevation, Shreerang Godbole was the SVP – consumer product while Shirish Damani has been leading the revenue function at OYO Vacation Homes (OVH).

Shreerang Godbole and Shirish Damani have both been instrumental in building and sustaining growth momentum at OYO, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO, said. “Revenue management has been one of the stand-out success stories at OYO Vacation Homes. Damani was among the first few to build our dynamic pricing engine which has evolved today to become the core of OYO’s revenue management and also been transformational for small and medium hotels and homes. Godbole, on the other hand, has helped us build products that sustainably improve and scale customer experience while unlocking revenue maximisation opportunities. Their entrepreneurial spirit combined with their problem-solving acumen have inspired many within the company,” he added.

In the recent past, OYO has introduced additional measures to improve revenue for its patrons, further sophisticate dynamic pricing ability for its customers, improve artificial intelligence-based algorithms, and added more flexibility through technology – making the digital experience on their platform more seamless. Shirish Damani, in his new role, therefore, will focus on building this revenue-first, tech-forward, customer-centric approach at OYO. He will take charge of the consumer product team and work towards making the OYO App and website even more smooth and user-friendly. “The various roles I have undertaken at OYO have enabled me to set up some of our core systems and build strong teams across geographies which has lead to growth in revenue per storefront for our patrons. Last 7 years at OYO have also helped me learn different facets of leadership and emerge as a more rounded professional. With this new role, I hope to be able to further contribute to OYO’s growth leveraging top technology and talent,” Damani stated.

In order to further OYO’s global mission of building a consumer-first approach, Shreerang Godbole, in his new role as a chief service officer, will be responsible for service and experience of patrons and customers globally. He will work closely with the operations, patron engagement, and customer service teams across markets, leading the consumer service and partner service product charters. “I plan to leverage what I have learnt to deliver superior and seamless experience to our customers and patrons, thereby fueling the overall expansion of OYO as a global brand,” Godbole highlighted.

