Over 90% respondents view gaming as a viable career option: The HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021

India’s gaming community is displaying a growing preference for PC gaming with 37% mobile gamers wanting to shift to PC gaming for a much better experience, according to a study conducted by HP. Titled ‘The HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021’ the survey has revealed that 89% respondents believe that a PC offers a better gaming experience than a smartphone.

With people spending more time at home, gaming has seen a dramatic rise, as consumers look to find new avenues for entertainment, stress release and social connect, Ketan Patel, managing director, HP India Market said. “The PC has emerged as the preferred device that provides the most comprehensive gaming experience. The shift from mobiles to PCs by gamers clearly represents a massive business opportunity for HP. Gaming is among the fastest growing segments in our PC portfolio and we expect to continue this momentum and consolidate our position as the leading PC gaming brand in India,” he added.

As per the report, In India, the preference for moving to PCs for gaming was led by Millennials and Gen Z respondents (70%), as well as by casual and enthusiast gamers (75%). Meanwhile, 94% respondents across Tier 2 cities, 88% across Tier 1, and 87% in metro cities prefer PCs over mobile phones for gaming. This represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the PC gaming industry as PC penetration is limited compared to mobile phones. Better processing speed, display and sound are some of the few key reasons for gamers to migrate to PC gaming.

Furthermore, 90% of respondents agreed that the gaming industry is a viable career option. Interestingly, 84% of all women respondents want to pursue gaming as a career, followed by 80% of male respondents, along with Gen X (91%) and School Students (88%). 84% of respondents from tier 2 cities appeared more likely to choose a career in the gaming industry than those from Metro cities.

The report also highlighted how PC gaming acts as a stress buster and a tool to connect with friends and family, especially during the prevalent challenge of limited social interaction. Over 92% respondents agreed that gaming helps relieve work / study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings. In addition, 91% believe that gaming fosters better peer-level socialising and helps make new friends. Similarly, 91% respondents also believe that gaming boosts attention and concentration levels. “In recent times, the importance of technology in maintaining social connect and aiding in positive mental health has become paramount. Gaming has emerged as a wholesome activity that the entire family can participate in and connect with friends and family. PC Gaming is now a global phenomenon, and career opportunities in the industry are immense,” Vickram Bedi, senior director, personal systems, HP India Market, said.

