Ovenstory Pizza rolls out new brand campaign

The campaign demonstrates Ovenstory’s pizzas as compared to other pizza brands by highlighting the brand’s innovative pizza flavours and offerings that appeal to customers

Pizza chain Ovenstory Pizza has unveiled its new television brand campaign, conceptualised by Wondrlab. Positioned as the ‘The Standout Pizza’, the campaign demonstrates Ovenstory’s pizzas as compared to other pizza brands by highlighting the brand’s innovative pizza flavours and offerings that appeal to customers.

The campaign introduces children as the protagonists in all their videos. The films portray real issues of mainstream pizzas such as too much crust, basic cheese flavours, and importantly the lack of options to choose half-pizzas – Semizzas. Each of the four ad films addresses these issues while pointing out why Ovenstory Pizzas are the standout option.

According to Indrajit Ghosh, global head – marketing communication and design, Rebel Foods, the key to any successful campaign is clear messaging. “Ovenstory pizza is a disruptor in its category, and it was important for the messaging to come out clearly. The ad-film campaigns by Wondrlab bring the essence of the brand, while effectively conveying how we stand out from the crowd. The films have been appreciated on various platforms and we look forward to this continued partnership and creating memorable campaigns together,” he added.

“The team experienced the brand, before dipping their hands into the task of bringing out real, everyday conversations around pizzas. To make every film interesting and add a surprise element to it, we had an interesting reveal of the kids. For instance, in one of the ads, the kids are camouflaged within the furniture, while in another they are hidden in the plants. The challenge of course was doing all of this in 15 to 20 seconds. The initial reactions have been encouraging and we look forward to some great results,” Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab, added on the launch of the campaign.

Read Also: Arti Singh joins dentsu India as vice president of Hyperspace

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook