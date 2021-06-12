OTC product advertisements rose 200% on radio 2021: TAM AdEx

Enkor D emerged as the top new brand on radio.

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic at its peak, advertisements of over the counter (OTC) products were at full swing. Advertisement volumes of OTC Products on television grew 82% during January-May 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 while print recorded 37% growth. Digital and radio mediums also saw a tremendous rise, posting 2.5 x and 2x rise, respectively in ad volumes during Jan-May’21, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research.

Among OTC Products, SBS Biotech emerged as the top advertiser on television, print and radio, accounting for 23%, 26% and 24% share of the sector ad volume, respectively. Meanwhile Organic India topped the charts in digital with 14% share.

On TV, news genre emerged as the preferred genre for OTC Products’ advertising as it accounted for 50% share of the sector ad volume share on television. Following this was the general entertainment channels (GEC) genre with 23% share and movies with 18% share. Music and Religious genres trailed behind at 8% and 1% share, respectively. The top three channel genres on TV together accounted for 90% share of ad volumes for the OTC Products in 2021. Prime Time had the highest advertising of OTC Products with 30% share of ad volumes on TV with 40-60 seconds ad size being preferred by 59% advertisers. Interestingly, while SBS Biotech dominated the TV advertisement space as the biggest advertiser, Sachi Saheli Ayurvedic Syrup emerged as the most advertised brand during Jan-May’21.

In print, Hindi newspapers accounted for 61% share of OTC Products advertisements, followed by Marathi newspapers at 17%. Kannada newspapers claimed the third position with 7% share while Gujarati and English newspapers trailed behind with 3% share each. The top five publication languages together added more than 91% share of sector’s ad volumes. Meanwhile, publication genre General Interest had 99.3% share of ad space in print, while Business/Finance/Economy accounted for 0.7%.

As per the data, 86% of the advertisements in print were for brand promotion purposes while sales promotion accounted for 12% share. Among sales promotions, volume promotion occupied 57% share of ad space followed by combination promotion with 27% share.

Further, among the sales promotion’s advertisers, SBS Biotech topped with 44% share of ad space followed by Jolly Pharma (India) during Jan-May’21.

Interestingly, Gujarat topped all the states with 30% share of the sector’s ad volumes on radio during Jan-May’21, followed by Karnataka with 19% share. Unlike television, radio saw afternoon and evening time-bands as the most preferred time for the sector’s advertisements, with the band accounting for 35% and 34% share, respectively. According to TAM, there were more than 30 new brands observed during Jan-May’21 over Jan-May’20. Out of this, Enkor D was the top new brand on radio.

As for digital, ad network captured 61% share of OTC Products insertions on digital. Following this was the programmatic method at 23% share with Programmatic/Ad Network accounting for 9% share.

