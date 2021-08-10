Ormax Media launches celebrity endorsement selection tool

Ormax Media has a database of more than 500 national and regional celebrities.

Media consulting firm Ormax Media has launched its celebrity endorsement selection tool, Ormax Celeble. The new analytics tool will help marketers select celebrity endorsers best suited to the brand, the company said. To collect profile data on Indian celebrities, Ormax has conducted extensive consumer research over the last four years. Brand endorser decisions are largely driven in India by gut and even personal taste of brand owners, with very little relevant data backing such choices, Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO, Ormax Media, said. “Ormax Celeble is a data-centric analytics tool that can help look at their endorsement options that their gut will often miss,” he added.

“There is enough research available Internationally to prove that a good brand endorser can help a brand grow significantly because of the association between the brand and the celebrity, while a poor choice of brand endorser will not just be a waste of money, but also potentially dangerous for brand development,” Kapoor stated.

The media consulting firm currently has a database of more than 500 national and regional celebrities across domains for brands, the company claimed in a statement. It has brought together data on film stars, TV stars, sports stars, digital and social media influencers, music personalities, GEC characters, and animation characters. With the help of Ormax Celeble tool, brands can identify the celebrities that fit their desired profile.

Ormax Media specialises in media analytics using its proprietary consumer research, forecasting, and data analytics tools. It has partnered with more than 85 media and entertainment brands, the company claimed in a statement. In 2013, Ormax Media launched Ormax Mpact tool to help brand managers and media agencies evaluate the effectiveness and ROI of high-impact campaigns, marketing innovation or sponsorship.

Read Also: Credgenics raises $25 million in Series A funding

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook