Orion awards its digital creative mandate to FoxyMoron

Confectionary brand Orion has awarded FoxyMoron with the digital creative mandate following a multi-agency pitch of the company. According to the company, the business will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon headquarters.

We have worked in this category in the past and it has helped us understand the market, the vision of the brand and how to position it to its target audience, Alin Choubey, business head – north, FoxyMoron, said. ” With their multiple offerings, we will be employing digital strategies that help stir a conversation about their products. We look forward to creating robust digital campaigns for their various platforms to further their objectives,” he added.

Orion is a global conglomerate, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. As per the company, it has been part of the confectionary industry for over 63 years and is available across 8 different food categories across 60 countries, it claimed.

On the path to expansion across different verticals, Orion wishes to create content, brand awareness and gain recognition with its various products, Saurabh Saith, CEO, Orion India, stated. “FoxyMoron will help us capitalise on moment marketing and create digital campaigns with the help of their team of who have made strides in digital marketing,” he highlighted.

