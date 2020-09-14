Oriental Botanics ropes in Preity G Zinta as brand ambassador

Through the association, the brand aims to strengthen its appeal amongst millennials

Emmbros Overseas, an Indian company in the beauty and HPC (health and personal care) segment has roped in actor and entrepreneur Preity G Zinta as the brand ambassador for Oriental Botanics. As per the partnership, Zinta will endorse the haircare range that boasts of hair oils, shampoos, conditioners, and masks and be featured in a series of campaigns across digital and social media platforms to expand the brand’s visibility.

Through the association, the brand aims to strengthen its appeal amongst millennials and aims at reinforcing their values and philosophy amongst customers. According to Sahil Mehta, founder, Emmbros Overseas, the actor is a perfect fit for the haircare range as she embodies the brand attributes of being all-natural, transparent, and truthful.

“Through this association, the company aims to foster its relationship with the existing and potential customers across the country,” he stated.

Oriental Botanics is a new age brand, standing tall on the beliefs of Ayurveda and promises chemical-free, cruelty-free and vegan products, Zinta said. “It is empowering to be able to stand for this natural idea of wellness because every woman deserves the best,” she added further on her association with the brand.

Emmbros Overseas has over 350 products across its five distinguished brands i.e. St.Botanica, Oriental Botanics, Man Arden, Mom & World, and MuscleXP. The products are retailed through their brand websites and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa among others. As per the company, it aims to achieve annualized revenues of INR 100 crores for FY 2020-21.

