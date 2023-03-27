Orient Electric rolls out new TVC with brand ambassaddor MS Dhoni

Orient Electric Limited, part of CK Birla Group, has recently launched a new TVC featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni to promote its range of energy-efficient BLDC fans.

The TVC opens with ‘Captain Cool’ Dhoni entering the locker room of a tired India U19 team and switching on the Orient BLDC fan with the remote. As soon as the fan is turned on, couple of locker windows bang close hinting at the fan’s superior air throw. The music kicks in and we see Dhoni breaking into a dance and showing the players the signature step on “Orient BLDC Ghoomega, Toh India Jhoomega”. Watching Dhoni dance, the players also start dancing with full energy and gusto. The ad then goes on to show the entire India grooving to the upbeat jingle.



It is believed that with this TV ad, Orient Electric aims to lead a new movement advocating the mass adoption of BLDC fans. The jingle ‘Orient BLDC Ghoomega, Toh India Jhoomega’ has been recreated in six different languages making it relevant to regional audiences.

Anika Agarwal, chief marketing and customer experience officer, Orient Electric said, “At Orient, we have been at the forefront of developing and promoting products and solutions that are good for our consumers and for the environment. Our wide range of BEE 5-star rated BLDC fans that provide up to 50% saving on electricity bills without compromising on air delivery and aesthetics is a step in that direction. We have great confidence in the potential of BLDC fans as the future of the industry which has been beautifully captured in our new campaign ‘’Orient BLDC Ghoomega, Toh India Jhoomega’. It is an earnest effort from our side at encouraging the entire country to switch to and groove to the benefits of BLDC fans. And with MS Dhoni adding his unparalleled charisma and charm to the campaign with his helicopter shot styled hook step, this film is certainly a treat for the eyes. I am sure this will grab viewers’ attention and create a lot of excitement about Orient BLDC fans.”

The TVC went live on Sunday, 26th March and will be rolled out in print, OOH, and active engagement through digital touchpoints.

