OREO’s #AtHomeWithOreo campaign encourages playfulness amid uncertainty

#AtHomeWithOreo aims to bring people together and support families amid isolation

With people continuing to spend more time indoors amid the spread of the pandemic, OREO along with Leo Burnett and Digitas India launched a new campaign encouraging people to ‘Make Way For Play’ amid these times. The campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand.

According to Sudhanshu Nagpal, associate director – Marketing (Biscuits), Mondelez India, as concerns around the spread of COVID-19 continue to increase, the brand realised how the new normal was taking a toll on people’s lives amidst the pandemic gloom and the monotony of the homebound life. “#AtHomeWithOreo is yet another attempt to bring people together and support families by breaking them away from the tedium of isolation through an array of engaging activities. As the lockdown continues, we only aim to amplify our connect with the consumers through the campaign and provide them avenues to keep their innovation plug sparking at all times,” he added.

The campaign #AtHomeWithOreo is an ongoing series of the brand under which it has launched two films ‘Make Way for Play’ and ‘Stay Playful’. For Mark Mcdonald, executive vice president and head of creative, India, Digitas, the At Home With Oreo campaign seeks to inspire and encourage people to adopt playfulness while indoors. “From fun recipes with Oreo, to keeping li’l hands busy with Oreo Art, and even giving adults a break from their WFH madness, we’ve ensured that the spirit is alive and well,” he explained.

For Rajdeepak Das, chief creative officer – South Asia and managing director – India, Leo Burnett, Work From Home has created a major imbalance between work and home. Although we are spending more time at home, we are actually spending less time with our kids because of all the added housework and office work. “With our ‘At Home With Oreo’ campaign we want to encourage parents to consciously take time out and have some playful moments with their kids cooking, creating and playing inside their homes,” Das elaborated.

