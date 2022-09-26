OREO launches latest campaign #BringBack2011

OREO has rolled out its latest campaign #BringBack2011 with an aim to spark millions of playful moments amidst cricket loving Indians. The brand has introduced 15 cricket themed embossed cookies along with an attractive limited-edition packaging for consumers to help fans cheer along during the matches. Through #Bringback2011 campaign, the brand aims to bring together OREO, Cricket and MS Dhoni in a unique way.

Over the years, OREO, Dhoni and cricket have successfully created playful moments bringing people together, Anil Viswanathan, vice president – marketing, Mondelez India, said. “Leading with the same insight, #BringBack2011 is a playful take on the cultural nuance of cricket-related stereotypes in India. OREO being the super-fan of the team decided to create momentum and encourage billions of Indians to join and do all it can to help India bring back the cup. So, we decided to launch OREO all over again with MS Dhoni in his much-loved 2011 avatar. We are confident that this campaign will once again bring together OREO and cricket lovers alike for shared moments of play,” he added.

A high decibel 360-marketing campaign will bring this concept alive. The marketing campaign also includes on-ground and in-store activations, partnerships with leading online platforms, influencer engagement, and strategic engagement on social media channels.

For Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia, OREO wanted to share its point of view on the most playful event of the year. “When it comes to cricket, we all have our beliefs, be it wearing the same socks each time or sitting in a particular chair and many more. And we thought, if OREO can encourage everyone to stick to their beliefs of 2011, maybe we can recreate our time from then and bring back the Cup this year. Making OREO the biggest cricket fan! The campaign which starts with Dhoni’s press conference is a playful and impactful idea bringing the signature OREO light-hearted fun to one of the biggest event of the year,” he added.

