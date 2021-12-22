OR Esports announces Zebronics as official peripherals partner

OR Esports team will exclusively wear and promote Zebronics gaming peripherals and participate in their various marketing initiatives, including social activations and campaigns

BGMI team OR Esports has partnered with Zebronics. As per the partnership, Zebronics has been appointed as the official peripheral partner for the coming season. OR Esports will collaborate with the ZebClan, an exclusive community of gamers created by Zebronics to help them collaborate and understand the real needs of the gaming community. The objective of this collaboration will be to create content creation, activations, fan experiences via live tournaments, video integrations and branding at the OR Esports gaming house. “Our vision behind ZebClan is to make it a wholesome gaming community around Indian Gamers and give them the opportunity to participate in the discussions and get updates on the latest product launches and tournaments. Zebronics has one of the most extensive ranges of gaming peripherals in this segment, premium yet affordable for the masses. We are looking forward to engaging with more gamers through our association with OR Esports,” Rajesh Doshi, director, Zebronics, said.



OR Esports is the only Indian Team to have a podium finish at a Global Championship for PUBG mobile. The team also finished second at the PUBG Mobile World East Championship with a 157 million viewership in 2020. OR Esports has a record of a 75% winning rate in official tournaments, and a viewership of 229 million from their official tournaments.



For Kasturi Rangan, chief product officer, PTW, OR Esports’ main goal is to seek out, level up, and empower every gamer in India. “With Zebronics we have found the perfect partner to achieve this. With a shared passion for next-gen technology, we’re looking forward to make the best content for the Indian gaming community together,” he added.

