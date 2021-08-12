Option Designs bags creative duties for Asepto

Option Designs has a keen understanding of Asepto’s brand requirements, Sanghmitra Lodh, senior marketing manager, Asepto, said.

Gurgaon-based creative agency Option Designs has won creative duties for aseptic packaging brand Asepto. As part of the mandate, the agency will promote the brand and create marketing strategies to increase its exposure, both in print and digital media. Option Designs is one of the few agencies that completely understand the brand positioning and marketing strategy with a crisp and refreshing approach, Sanghmitra Lodh, senior marketing manager, Asepto, said. “We believe that Option Design will create a better and stronger brand positioning via innovative solutions,” Lodh added.

According to Lodh, Option Designs has a keen understanding of Asepto’s brand requirements. The agency’s out-of-the-box approach, passion, and enthusiasm towards creating new things assured them that this partnership has potential to reap great benefits for both the parties, she noted.

“Being India’s first manufacturer of aseptic liquid packaging, the brand is involved in the production of next-gen aseptic liquid packaging for companies from dairy, beverage and liquor industry. With this collaboration, we seek to create exceptional work together and create a stronger brand positioning for Asepto,” Lodh added further.

For Anurag Mehta, co-founder, Option Designs, working with a renowned brand like Asepto is a great opportunity. As per Mehta, there is scope for innovative and creative works in terms of its communication channels along with other brand building aspects. The agency aims at positioning the brand at the top of its competition with strategic advertising campaigns.

Option Designs has worked for several renowned brands such as JBL, Barista, Bodycare, Haldiram’s, Singer, among others. On the other hand, Asepto claims to cover 70% of the aseptic packaging market in the country.

“To assist the renowned brand of aseptic packaging to revamp their business at global level is our foremost priority. We are primarily focused on changing the perception of the Brand with a motto to popularise it amongst its clients and stakeholders. Our strategies will be planned to upgrade the look of their products and enhance their business globally,” Rahul Gandhi, co-founder, Option Designs, said.

