Optiminastic Media launches an OTT production house 4Dots Production

Optiminastic Media has launched 4Dots Production, an OTT production house. With the launch, the company aims to leverage the growth across the digital streaming OTT sector. Additionally, the launch of 4Dots Production marks Optiminastic Media’s foray in the digital entertainment industry. 4Dots Production will work closely with OTT, digital and social media platforms to create web shows for millennials across India and the world.

The OTT sector in India and globally is filled with opportunities and keeping this in mind, and with the intent of becoming a part of this sector, we have launched 4Dots Production as a production house that will create shows specifically for OTT and digital platforms, Akshae Golekar, founder, Optiminastic Media said. “There currently is a lack of production houses that create such content and we believe that with the right partners by our side, we can bridge this gap. We have partnered with some talented people and will work closely with them as we embark on this new journey,” he added.

As per the company, 4Dots Production will bring together professionals from the entertainment space and aim to create a concept-oriented project that targets the millennial consumer. “4Dots Production seeks to bridge the existing gaps in the current ecosystem with content thus creating new opportunities and engagement techniques for brands and platform custodians. For its maiden project, 4Dots Production has partnered with director Arbaaz Afzal, DOP Nawaraj Thapa, executive producer Ganesh Kharal, associate director Aradhya Mahashilkar, and writer Siddharth Goyel,” the company stated.

Optiminastic Media offers services in performance marketing, content marketing and influencer marketing. The agency has worked with brands such as Nykaa, CoinDCX, Runwal, Bata Nepal, Aviva Life Insurance, OYO, Sesa Hair Oil, MX Player, among others for their digital campaigns. Optiminastic Media has offices in Mumbai and Dubai and recently launched Click2Collab, a global influencer marketing platform.

Read Also: Chemin Esports appoints Himanshu Chandnani as its marketing and talent consultant

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook