OPPO tunes into the festive mood with its new campaign featuring Varun Dhawan

In an effort to cash in the ongoing festive season, smartphone maker OPPO has rolled out a campaign for its new launch F21s Pro series, featuring actor Varun Dhawan. The company has taken the digital route to launch the new campaign. “The new product is targetted at young people who want to make a statement. The campaign is a simple take on how the microlens feature allows one to see the beauty in everything around them. It focuses on the product feature which includes microlens with 15 times and 30 times magnification capabilities,” Damyant Singh, CMO, OPPO, told BrandWagon Online.

Title #BeautyInEverything, the digital campaign consists two short films with actors Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Avneet Kaur. For the campaign, the company plans to leverage social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube Shorts, among others. “We signed Varun Dhawan in March 2021 for the F19 launch and the association with him has been very successful so far,” Singh added.

The company claims in terms of ad spends, currently digital accounts for about 70-75% of the overall marketing spends, and the remaining ad spend is split between traditional media such as TV, cinemas, and out-of-home (OOH). Within digital, the primary channels are social media and performance marketing.

OPPO has also associated with key sports leagues in order to garner maximum visibility. In July this year, OPPO announced its association with UEFA Champions League as an official partner for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The company is also the official partner for International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup.

In the quarter that ended June 2022, OPPO led the ‘Made in India’ smartphone shipments with a market share of 23.9%, according to the latest report by Counterpoint. The company claims that it has a strong distribution network both offline and online with about 30,000 OPPO experience consultants or promoters, and over 50,000 points of sale (POS) across India. It is also present on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, among others.

Also Read: Festivities bring cheer as ad spends are estimated to go up by 8-10% to Rs 25,000-30,000 crore

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook