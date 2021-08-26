OPPO rolls out ‘The Chronicles of Sharma-Verma’ digital campaign to showcase its after-sale services in India

The campaign aims to highlight OPPO's after-sale services process.

OPPO India has launched three digital films capturing the chronicles of ‘Sharma-Verma’. The brand aims to highlight its commitment to provide after-sales services for customers by connecting different aspects of everyday situations with the importance of convenience and ease in a customer’s life. “Customer-centricity is at the core of everything we do at OPPO. The campaign showcases the brand’s customer-first approach, attention to detail, and quick resolutions resulting in exemplary service our customers always count on,” Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India, said.

Conceptualised by Havas Creative, the campaign aims to highlight how easy and reliable OPPO’s after-sale services process is. Capturing small elements of quirkiness, the films shows the fast after-sale services by showing free inspection, 30 days replacement, and quick service and repair features. After-sales service is a serious business, but when looked at the reasons for which one visits the service center, it ranges from silly to unfortunate, Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, said, “The ads begin on a funny note and slowly veer towards a serious note- that of OPPO keeping its word to its customers, and that’s what we wanted to bring alive – whatever life throws at your phone, OPPO is there to take care of it,” he added.

As per the company, the campaign is in line with the high rate of customer satisfaction OPPO received over the years and how the brand continues to enrich its customer’s lives through impeccable services. The brand currently has over 500 service centres spread across over 500 cities, forming the brand’s premium experience in after-sales service. OPPO strives to provide a comprehensive customer experience across its customer base.

Further, OPPO India has introduced a dedicated AI-powered Chatbot called ‘Ollie’ that is available 24X7 for consumers to resolve 94.5% of their queries.

