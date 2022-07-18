OPPO partners with UEFA

OPPO has entered into a partnership with UEFA across different UEFA competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals and UEFA Youth League Finals for the next two seasons. As per the partnership, the smartphone giant will work closely with UEFA to spotlight inspirational moments on and off the pitch, and to help fans witness, hear and share them during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

“At OPPO, we believe in the power of innovation to help us overcome life’s challenges and this synergy with UEFA’s desire to fight in the face of adversity, makes this a perfect partnership,” William Liu, president, global marketing, OPPO, said.

As per the company, the UEFA Champions League’s positioning of ‘the best of the best’ aligns with OPPO’s own brand proposition of ‘Inspiration Ahead’ which embodies the brand’s determination in striving for greatness. OPPO will work with UEFA to showcase inspirational moments from the UEFA Champions League to football fans around the world. “We are looking forward to advancing our efforts of connecting and inspiring football fans around the world,” Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director, UEFA, stated.

As part of the partnership, OPPO will enjoy high visibility, appearing on broadcast backdrops and in stadia, including on extensive perimeter advertising, website and social media of the UEFA Champions League. In addition, OPPO will offer football fans the unique opportunity to go pitch-side throughout the UEFA Champions League season and capture key moments with OPPO smartphones. Also, the partnership will see leading OPPO devices featured, such as its Find and Reno mobile series along with new and upcoming OPPO IoT products such as OPPO headphones and an OPPO smartwatch.

This newest sponsorship expands upon OPPO’s existing sporting partnerships and ambitions to inspire and engage consumers through sports. The Chinese technology company is in its fourth year of partnering with Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and is a global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Partnering with different international sports tournaments, OPPO hopes to show its respect to users in different regions and cultures, and serve the needs of global users.

