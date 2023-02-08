OPPO India unveils its latest campaign for its Reno 8T

OPPO mobiles pvt. ltd. in collaboration with OML Entertainment has created a digital film for OPPO’s newly launched premium smartphone – the OPPO Reno 8T.



The campaign was conceptualized with the objective to drive awareness among the audience about OPPO’s latest launch on both digital and traditional media. According to the company, this campaign highlights the major features of the smartphone in an innovative manner in order to establish the Reno 8T as fully loaded and the most accessible Reno.



Through the launch of this smartphone, OPPO positioned Reno 8T as a premium offering in the mid-range segment, making the Reno 8T ‘A Step Above’ the other offerings in this range.



To unveil the details and features of the latest OPPO Reno 8T, Only Much Louder (OML) created a 40-second teaser that captures the essence of the premium OPPO Reno 8T, featuring brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor, where he plays himself rather uniquely to cleverly introduce the Reno 8T.

OML strategized the campaign to give the audience a glimpse of the superstar in a never-seen-before persona.The viral video which was a part of the campaign showed RK tossing a fan’s phone after growing impatient while the guy was trying to click a selfie with the actor. This took the audience aback, immediately stirring a controversy where people started asking only one question – “Why did RK throw away his fan’s phone?” However, the full picture was later revealed and the mentioned viral footage appeared to be a cleverly crafted social engineering piece to put the upcoming OPPO Reno 8T smartphone in the spotlight. In the clarification video, Ranbir is seen to be gifting his fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the all-new OPPO Reno 8T and asking him to be ‘A Step Above’ the rest.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Manav Parekh, executive creative director, OML Entertainment, said, “The ‘A Step Above’ campaign for OPPO Reno 8T is based on a simple idea that worked beautifully across the three phases of launch. The main film’s narrative, its pacing and, Kapoor’s delivery took it to a new level.”

Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO India, quoted, “OPPO embraces non-traditional marketing ideas that are bold with a narrative that weaves our product story seamlessly. The campaign for the OPPO Reno8T hit the perfect notes. OML answered the ‘time to upgrade’ brief with an outstanding idea that used Ranbir Kapoor cleverly both as a cultural icon and a damn good actor! The scale of the earned media reach is a testimony to a campaign idea that is ‘A Step Above’.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook