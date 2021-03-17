OPPO India launches new film to promote its F19 Pro Series

The film showcases the new artificial intelligence (AI) highlight portrait video feature

OPPO India has rolled out a new film #FlauntYourNight for its new F19 Pro series featuring brand ambassador Varun Dhawan. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu India, the creative agency from the house of dentsu international, the film showcases the new artificial intelligence (AI) highlight portrait video feature. It demonstrates how OPPO F19 Pro series seamlessly fits into the lifestyle and brings game-changing features to the fingertips of the world’s most creative generation.

The film draws inference from the fact that nightfall particularly was a hindrance for content creators, and by removing this roadblock, F19 Pro series’ new feature opens the night to the young creators in their most active hours. With this, the film highlights the phone’s ability to improve videos taken in challenging lighting conditions by focusing on the most extreme low-light video situation – the night.

‘Flaunt Your Night’ spotlights the joy of capturing magical moments on the OPPO F19 Pro series even in low light conditions, Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer, OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. said. “Taproot Dentsu’s approach of weaving the story of friends creating unforgettable memories with the iconic ‘So gaya ye jahan’ track is the perfect embodiment of the F-Series product series,” he added.

For Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu, these days, video content is to the youth what photography was to the earlier generations. “When we learned about the AI highlight feature of the new OPPO F19 Pro series, we were quite amazed by it. We thought this feature was really useful especially for the youth, because night is the new day. We hope the youngsters love this content and are inspired to create more such content with the help of the AI highlight portrait video feature of OPPO F19 Pro series,” he added further.

“OPPO’s F19 Pro Series is a game-changer in its segment of the mobile handset industry. With its innovative features that empower content creators to break the low-light obstacles in their path, the brand is poised to drive real, tangible value to millions of aspiring creators across the country. The creative interpretation of the brief helped to isolate and effectively communicate these features and demonstrate that OPPO’s F19 Pro Series is here to push the envelope further,” Abhinav Kaushik, executive vice president, account management, Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon commented.

