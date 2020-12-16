Oppo India appoints Damyant Singh Khanoria as CMO

In his new role, Khanoria will report to Oppo India president Elvis Zhou

Global smartphone maker Oppo on Wednesday announced the appointment of Damyant Singh Khanoria as the chief marketing officer for its India operations. Khanoria, who was previously associated with Apple India as marketing communication lead will report to Elvis Zhou, president, Oppo India in the new role. Khanoria has worked for about three-and-a-half years with Apple before joining Oppo.

With over 20 years of experience across leading consumer brands, Khanoria will be responsible for driving growth for brand preference, deepening consumer connections as well as transforming Oppo’s marketing efforts. With this appointment, the company aims to establish a stronger impetus for its growth story in the Indian market. As per the company, his experience in building and optimising go-to-market strategy for technology brands will be instrumental as Oppo continues to transform as a tech company with a vision of “tech for the people.”

“We are delighted to have Damyant on board with us. He joins us at a crucial stage as we bring forth our 3+N+X strategy. Innovating tech for mankind continues to be the core of our business growth. I am confident that his experience of connecting customer desires with business needs will help propel Oppo India to greater heights during its next phase of growth,” Zhou said on the appointment of Khanoria as the CMO.

“Oppo has been on a remarkable growth journey in India over the last six years. Our incredible product line-up backed with a deep commitment to product innovation, R&D and local production give us a strong foundation for future growth in India,” Khanoria added on his new role.

