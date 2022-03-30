Open becomes the digital banking partner of RCB, KKR, and SRH

Open has partnered with T20 franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad as their official digital banking partner. As part of the partnership, Open will give its over two million clients and KKR, SRH and RCB fans worldwide an opportunity to participate in contests such as playing signature shots of their favourite players, match-day predictions, impact player selections and more to win prizes ranging from co-branded merchandise to exclusive customer-centric benefits.

According to Mabel Chacko, co-founder and COO, Open, the company is always looking for ways to connect with businesses that strive hard to push and open new boundaries. “What brought Open closer to these cricketing powerhouses are the shared values. RCB’s philosophy of ‘Play Bold’, KKR’s anthem Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo re that echoes the spirit to do, fight, and win, and SRH’s motto of ‘Ready To Rise’ aptly defines us as well as our network of businesses. In a country where cricket and business are as coveted as religion, there is nothing better than associating with teams like SRH, RCB and KKR to connect with millions of small business owners in the country,” she added.

For Rajesh Menon, vice president and head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team is a leading digital first business and T20 franchise and having Open Money as a leading fintech partner helps RCB explore synergies to further strengthen the partnership.

“At KKR we like to partner with brands who understand our passion for the game and commitment towards our fans. Our association with Open, India’s leading neobanking fintech company, will help us design and deliver great fan engagement initiatives that bring the game closer to our fans across the country. We have already started the season with a win and look forward to even more success with Open onboard,” Binda Dey, CMO, KKR highlighted.

The combination of Open and Sunrisers Hyderabad is one that is built on similar values, K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, stated. “We respect the work that Open does for Indian businesses by streamlining their business finances and giving them the much required energy and time to go behind their aspirations and rise at a national and global level. We believe that our global fanbase will resonate with this and partner with Open for their business banking needs,” he opined.

