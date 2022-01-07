Onsurity launches its first digital campaign

With this campaign, Onsurity highlights that expansion of health benefits is a vital step for SMEs and start-ups

Onsurity has launched its first digital campaign to promote affordable healthcare for small-medium enterprise (SME) work families. The campaign titled ‘#GiftofSurity’ focuses on democratising the healthcare of SMEs to protect the health and life of their employees and contractual workforce. With this campaign, Onsurity highlights that expansion of health benefits is a vital step for SMEs and start-ups to achieve Universal Health Coverage.



“We believe our colleagues are like family…a ‘work family’, the GiftOfSurity campaign has captured various perspectives and stories that further strengthen the sense of building trust around healthcare benefits to employees. With our vision of “Healthcare for All” we aim to enable and empower 330 million SME workforce which contributes almost 29% of India’s GDP,” Samar Kagalwalla, head growth and marketing, Onsurity, said.



The campaign also focuses on several other factors such as affordable monthly healthcare programmes, tool for businesses to attract and retain talent, employee mobile app for all healthcare needs, among others. Onsurity wants to change the way companies experience health benefits by making it affordable, easy to understand and accessible, it said in a statement.



“With low financial health protection for a large middle segment of the working population, the campaign encourages SMEs to pause and realise the importance of employee healthcare. Brand Onsurity, has always enjoyed the trust of its customers, and now with the “GiftofSurity” campaign we want to motivate more SMEs to look at affordable healthcare programs for their work family as well,” Kagalwalla added.



Founded in 2020, Onsurity aims to simplify employee healthcare with technology solutions. It claims to have 1,50,000 members and over 1500 companies and partners including WhiteHat Jr, Visa, Jupiter Money, Pantaloons, MagicPin, DealShare, among others. The company is backed by Quona Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and Whiteboard Capital and others.

