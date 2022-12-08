Onsite announces raising $1.5 million in seed funding round

Construction tech startup Onsite has announced that it raised $1.5 million in the seed funding round which saw participation from Artha Venture Fund, Foundamental, and Madhumala Ventures, among others. According to the company, the Delhi-based startup empowers small and mid-size construction businesses across 200 cities by standardising the otherwise unorganised construction ecosystem.

Onsite addresses the real challenges of the construction industry by empowering the mid-sized construction businesses that are the backbone of the industry, Akshansh Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Onsite, said. “Our multi-lingual interface has enabled over one lakh businesses to streamline their operations through technology,” he further added.

For the company, the small and medium contractors that dominate the industry still rely on manual record-keeping to track the progress. For this, Onsite claims that its digital solution tackles such challenges and brings diverse stakeholders onto one platform. It further asserts that the technology is powered with data analytics capabilities, driving the business towards better cash flow management and higher profits for contractors.

