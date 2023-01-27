scorecardresearch
ONN rolls out its campaign along with Wunderman Thompson Kolkata

The campaign is promoted through television and out-of-home (OOH) marketing.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The two new films – Piggyback and Fortune Teller – feature men who are irresistible by virtue of their ONN T-shirts

Casual-wear brand ONN has collaborated with Wunderman Thompson Kolkata to launch its new campaign. Through the campaign, the company is promoting its polo and t-shirts. The campaign is promoted through television and out-of-home (OOH) marketing.

“We know that to enter the consideration set of our target audience and be preferred by them over other brands in this segment, we had to strike the right balance between premium imagery and easy accessibility,” Saket Todi, executive director, Lux Industries Ltd, said. “The primary objective was to get noticed again after a gap of three years. Which is why, we went ahead with advertising themes, locations and cast which have the potential to grab eyeballs,” he added.

The two new films – Piggyback and Fortune Teller – feature men who are irresistible by virtue of their ONN T-shirts, the company claimed. Each film depicts an intriguing interaction between a male protagonist and a woman who is attracted to him.

“The biggest challenge was to tell an interesting story with a twist in 20 seconds. That’s why we thought of scripts with minimum or zero dialogue which would establish the product positioning without impeding the pace of the storyline,” Arjun Mukherjee, vice president (VP) and senior executive creative director (ECD), Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, stated further.

27-01-2023