ONMO assigns creative duties to Lowe Lintas

Lowe Lintas Bangalore has won creative duties for ONMO, the mobile cloud-gaming platform of OnMobile Global Ltd. The agency will work on creating the positioning, guidelines and assets, designing the creative strategy, as well as conceiving integrated marketing and advertising campaigns for the brand. While the agency’s Bangalore office is already working on the account and will soon launch an integrated campaign for the brand.

“As we embarked on the journey to launch ONMO, our D2C mobile cloud-gaming platform, we were looking to partner with a global, forward-thinking, and consumer-first agency who identified with our passion and understood our vision. Lowe Lintas stood true for that and more. Looking forward to doing some ground breaking work together,” Pallavi Nayak, director, marketing and communications, OnMobile Global, global head, marketing, ONMO, said.

ONMO has introduced a proprietary feature in the form of ‘Moments’ that are a curated set of short format gameplay content, created from popular casual games. With this feature, users can play these ‘Moments’ even without playing the entire level. The platform is looking at leveraging the ever-increasing opportunities in the cloud-based gaming space.

According to Sonali Khanna, executive director and branch head, South, Lowe Lintas, the gaming industry has seen steady growth since the mid-80s, but the rise of internet and mobile in the 21st century has pushed it into top gear. Companies like ONMO, that offer fresh and immersive gaming experiences, are going to be at the forefront of this growth story, she noted.

“At Lowe Lintas, we believe bleeding-edge products deserve future-focused strategies, combined with consumer-centric storytelling. To put it in gaming terms, we’ve got itchy trigger fingers as we team up with ONMO to storm the leader boards,” Khanna added.

