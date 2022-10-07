ONLY launches new campaign featuring Ananya Panday

ONLY has launched the second edition of its campaign ‘The Only Thing I Want Is Everything 2.0’ with brand ambassador Ananya Panday. As per the company, the ad film is set in ‘everyverse’, a place that blurs the lines between digital and reality, with this campaign ONLY sets foot into a realm that merges disruptive fashion and digital technology, thus catering to the digitally native Gen-Zers of today.

The ad campaign video integrates fashion with technology in a unique manner in order to appeal to a whole new generation of fashion-conscious Gen-Zers, Vineet Gautam, CEO and country head, Bestseller India, said. “Remaining true to our brand’s core essence, it was important for us to reiterate and celebrate the ONLY girl we design for, with Ananya Pandya truly representing the modern and cool ‘ONLY’ girl,” he added.

The face of the brand, Ananya Panday, stars in the high energy video that aims to put a spotlight on the Gen-Z attitude of not wanting to settle for one thing and in turn wanting it all. The campaign captures the multifaceted personalities of the Gen-Zs, the company stated.

“This time we have transformed the vibe and added a digital touch to fashion.ONLY’s collection this season is trendy and this time we have worked with very cool layering of the pieces, which resonates so much with my own personal style,” Ananya Panday said.

As per the company, this campaign and the new collection are emblematic of the modern ONLY consumer.

