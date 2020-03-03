Only 10% Indian organisations deliver a fully functioning experience: NTT study

The report also highlights how organisations struggle to align their CX strategies to VoCfeedback with 54% having no formal process.

12% of Asia Pacific (10% in India) organisations are delivering a fully functioning experience, yet more than half (64% in Asia and 74.6% in India) consider customer experience (CX) to be a primary differentiator, according to the Global Customer Experience Benchmarking Report by NTT Ltd. Titled, The Connected Customer: Delivering an effortless experience, the report also highlights how organisations struggle to align their CX strategies to voice of customer (VoC) feedback, with 54% having no formal process for considering this data while 19% capture no feedback.

Moreover, states the report, only 34% of organisations fully define and track the value contribution of CX while 34% are able to connect data relationships between channels – leaving the rest operating ‘blind’ with no full view of the customer ecosystem. However, across the globe, the collection of VoC feedback by organisations is improving with a 45% improvement since 2019 in those capturing some form of feedback and 10% now perceive their VoC program to be at an advanced level across all channels.

Businesses today are recognising the competitive advantage and differentiation that superior customer experiences can deliver for its customers, Lux Rao, director, solutions and consulting, NTT India Pvt. Ltd, said. “With 74.6% of the organisations in India recognising CX as a primary differentiator, it now becomes imperative to overcome the poor strategic execution that is thwarting progress to deliver a hyper-personalised and effortless experience. Organisations that can skilfully manage the entire experience with an execution framework through harnessing the potential of data, personalisation, design focus, automation and agile adaptation, stand to reap enormous rewards by creating more value for customers and their business,” he added.

Interestingly, the reports show that while 77% of organisations indicate that they are satisfied with their customer satisfaction capability, only 17% of their customers rate customer experience at ‘advocacy’ level. Further, 11% of AI and robotics users say customers rate their experience at advocacy level, exposing the gap between emerging technologies and satisfaction levels. The report reveals that 71% of businesses believe customer operations will be positively affected by AI and CX robotics. However, the implementation of AI remains a challenge. Hence, businesses must find a solution for the current lack of skills across the business, which is currently considered a challenge for 59% of organisations today.

Read Also: Publicis Groupe appoints Unny Radhakrishnan the CEO of Digitas India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook