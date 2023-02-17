Online gaming platform Zupee names Salman Khan as brand ambassador

Zupee, an online gaming platform, has partnered with actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the platform aims to expand its reach in the growing skill-based gaming market.

Further, Zupee has also launched a new brand campaign, ’10 minute mein game ho jayega’ to drive awareness around its proposition of fun byte-sized games, such as Ludo Supreme, Trump cards Mania and Snakes & Ladders Plus, which players can enjoy in short and convenient playtimes of just 10 minutes.

“Zupee’s portfolio of skill based casual and board games are enjoyed by a diverse set of audiences. We hope that this association will help in deepening consumer connect further.” said Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and CEO, Zupee.



With Salman Khan, the company expects the campaign to capture the attention of the target audience and create a buzz around its gaming offerings.

“Zupee’s fun and interesting take on classical casual and board games like Ludo & Snakes & Ladders certainly brings back the nostalgic feel and are a great way of entertainment on the go.” said Salman Khan.

With this association, we expect to get more casual and board gamers on board and aid the growth of the online gaming industry even further”, said Vikram Tanwar, co-founder, UBT.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook