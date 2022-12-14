Online gaming platform Khelraja unveils Esha Gupta as its brand ambassador

Real-money gaming brand Khelraja has announced signing up actor Esha Gupta as its brand ambassador. According to the company, the move was in line with its attempt to popularise online gaming amongst Southeast Asia’s digital user base. As per the company statement, the actor will promote Khelraja’s sportsbook and casino segment across digital and offline marketing channels as part of the association.

Khelraja is already popular amongst Southeast Asia’s growing community of online gamers, due to the range of its offerings, Japneet Singh Sethi, country manager, Khelraja, said. “With Gupta as the face of the brand, we are confident of accelerating our current growth trajectory and achieving greater operational scale than ever,” he added.

For the company, Gupta’s work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema will further accelerate the adoption of online gaming amongst regional audiences and raise Khelraja’s profile as a premium gaming brand across key demographics, it claimed.

