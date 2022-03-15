OnePlus rolls out new OnePlus TV campaign film with Shahid and Mira Kapoor

The campaign has gone live across YouTube, social media, TV (OTT), as well as cinemas

OnePlus has launched its new campaign ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter’. The campaign features OnePlus TV category brand ambassadors, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, showcasing the newly launched – OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The TVC campaign officially went live on March 14, 2022 across YouTube, social media, TV (OTT), as well as cinemas.

The campaign highlights a connected ecosystem experience offered by OnePlus TVs and focuses on the features and technology of OnePlus Y1S TVs. The film for the campaign opens with the actor looking forward to using his new OnePlus TV. The teaser of the campaign was launched on March 11, 2022.

As a consumer-centric brand, OnePlus constantly strives to deliver a seamless connected ecosystem experience, offering the best of smart TV technology to the users, Saurabh Kapoor, head of brand and category marketing, OnePlus India, said. “The new campaign film is in continuation with our partnership with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor for the OnePlus Smart TV category. The couple’s zeal in the campaign film matches our community’s spirit and passion for superior smart technology and we are confident that our community will enjoy this campaign film,” he added.

For Ishita Grover, head of marketing communication and government relations, OnePlus India, the campaign highlights the connectivity experience that OnePlus TVs can provide with multiple devices at the same time. “The newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge are an extension of our TV Y series. The campaign shows the smart connectivity, Android 11.0, and other smart features that offer smart home entertainment experience to our users. This collaboration will help us further deepen our bond with our consumers,” she stated.

“OnePlus has emerged among the top five smart TV brands in India in the year 2021 with over 300% year-over-year (YoY) growth as per the counterpoint research report,” the company added.

