OnePlus partners with DocuBay to bring documentary films on OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV users can now watch a range of premium documentaries on IN10 Media Network’s global platform.

IN10 Media Network’s streaming service DocuBay has entered into a partnership with OnePlus. Under this collaboration, OnePlus TV users now get direct access to a diverse range of documentaries by DocuBay, across various narratives.

DocuBay is committed to bolster its reach and enable new audiences to discover the catalogue of premium documentary films, D Girish, vice president – strategy, DocuBay, said. “We are delighted to partner with OnePlus to strengthen our community of documentary lovers and ensure an enhanced viewing experience to the users through the OnePlus TVs’ incredible features,” he added.

A destination exclusively designed for documentary films, DocuBay has over 300 titles handpicked from more than 100 countries and releases a new title on the platform every day. The premium content library includes titles across a variety of genres or ‘Bays’ such as TravelBay, ScienceBay, PoliticsBay, SportsBay, CrimeBay, TechBay, and recently launched MusicBay.

“At OnePlus, our community is at the core of everything we do. This focus has also played a fundamental role in determining our brand partnerships over the years. This partnership will further provide OnePlus TV users access to premium, global content, with unparalleled viewing experience on the OnePlus TVs,” Vikas Agarwal, general manager, OnePlus India, stated.

Furthering the company’s ‘Never Settle’ spirit, the new OnePlus smart TVs are designed to provide users with a premium, connected ecosystem experience at a truly affordable segment. The new OnePlus TVs provide best in class display with 93% color gamut and Gamma Engine features, as well as Dolby Vision on the OnePlus TV U Series, all of which makes for stunning picture quality, and dynamic visuals. In addition, the new OnePlus TVs offer premium, bezel-less design, maximizing display space. Powered by Dolby Atmos in the OnePlus TV U Series and Dolby Audio in the OnePlus TV Y series.

