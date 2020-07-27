OnePlus collaborates with IN10 Media Network to bring EPIC ON for OnePlus TV users

OnePlus also collaborated with IN10 Media Network’s streaming service DocuBay for OnePlus TV earlier this month

Global technology brand OnePlus has announced a strategic partnership with IN10 Media Network to bring the network’s premium OTT platform, EPIC ON to OnePlus TV users in India. The EPIC ON platform contains India-centric content.

According to the company, EPIC ON will be easily accessible on OxygenPlay, the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV, thus allowing users to easily access an assortment of content from various content partners. “In line with its brand proposition ‘India’s Storytellers’, EPIC ON hosts a vast range of programs across multiple genres. These programs highlight intriguing stories about India as well as the people of the nation. The content platform will also soon have a variety of new content formats such as graphic motion comics, podcasts, audiobooks, e-books, gaming, and many more in its library. Additionally, the platform also lets users livestream the network’s linear broadcasts: EPIC TV, an India-centric infotainment channel, as well as ShowBox, a 24-hour music channel and more,” the company said in a statement.

Demand for smart TVs has been increasing at a rapid rate, driven by latest technological innovations and multitude of content offerings, Sourjya Mohanty, chief operating officer, EPIC ON, said. “By partnering with OnePlus, we are able to penetrate the growing market of smart TVs and connected devices, and provide EPIC ON’s rich content to the users,” he added further.

As per Vikas Agarwal, general manager, OnePlus India, post the announcement of collaboration with IN10 Media Network’s streaming service DocuBay for OnePlus TV earlier this month, the company is further strengthening its partnership with IN10 Media Network with EPIC ON onboard. “This will further elevate consumer viewing experience on our OnePlus TVs,” he said.

