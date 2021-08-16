OneFitPlus signs Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors

As per the company, OneFitPlus app has over 1.5 lakh users

OneFitPlus has signed Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassadors making it the company’s first celebrity engagement. The brand ambassadors will be seen promoting OneFitPlus personal fitness programs and the entire line up of exercise machines across digital platforms. “The new partnership adds to the brand’s vision of removing the effort from exercise and helping people in achieving their fitness goals in a fun, easy and accessible manner,” the company said in a statement.

“At OneFitPlus, we’re committed to our message of “Make Fitness Fun”. Exercise should be enjoyed so it becomes sustainable. Sidharth and Kiara have displayed remarkable persistence, discipline and grit in their fitness journeys much like their professional trajectories. They put in the time that is needed to be at their peak, physically and mentally. We share the same values and see a long and fulfilling partnership taking shape with both Kiara and Sid – helping and training India to get Fit,” Mohit Mathur, founder and CEO, OneFitPlus, said.

“For me, fitness is not just about looking good on the outside, it’s about how I feel from within. The pandemic has kept us all at home for over a year. Given our hectic schedules, to have the choice of working out whenever you want and convert it into a game to make it more engaging was all it took for me to associate with OneFitPlus,” Advani stated.

“Fitness for me is imperative and I religiously follow a routine. Sweating out for me is a must every day and I think OneFitPlus has found a great way to make fitness fun for everyone,” Malhotra said on the association.

OneFitPlus was launched in 2017 and offers services across the fitness and wellness spectrum — from smart home-fitness equipment, live classes, fitness gaming app taking care of direct workout needs to nutrition experts. As per the company, OneFitPlus app has over 1.5 lakh users and 85,000 downloads on its health apps.

Read Also: Ace Turtle ropes in Leo Burnett Orchard as creative partner for Lee

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook