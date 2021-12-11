One Life Studios inks exclusive streaming rights of Tennis Premier League 2021 with Sony LIV

SonyLIV and TPL have come together to build the league into a worldwide success.

One Life Studios has partnered with SonyLIV as the exclusive and official streaming partner for the third season of Tennis Premier League (TPL). One Life Studios has exclusive global media licensing and syndication rights of the league.

“We’ve known the team at TPL for a long time now and their love for the sport and their enthusiasm is infectious. We knew that we were mandated with the task of finding a partner who shared their energy. With Sony LIV’s solidarity and their understanding of varied kinds of entertainment-based portfolios, they truly were the best platform,” Siddharth Kumar Tewary, producer and content creator, OLS, said.

With a common goal to make more and more people adopt tennis and give the young talent a global exposure, One Life Studios, SonyLIV and TPL have come together to build the league into a worldwide success. TPL’s edgy 20 points-based team format is already the talk of the town and with SonyLIV’s marketing expertise on sporting content.

SonyLIV has been known to bring great sports content for its viewers, Amogh Dusad, EVP and head – business strategy and operations, SonyLIV said. “The platform has been offering its subscribers a host of premium international tournaments and we are really elated to be bringing the immensely popular Tennis Premier League on our platform. We are very happy to be collaborating One Life Studios and TPL and we hope that our audiences enjoy it,” he added.

Talking about bringing SonyLIV onto the TPL bandwagon, Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain, co-founder, Tennis Premier League exclaimed how tennis is getting the eyeballs that it deserves. “The highlight of the league is its format which is very exciting to play and extremely entertaining to watch. With Goran Ivanisevic, Sania Mirza and Leander Paes on one court, it is going to be an eventful watch. We all at TPL are expecting a huge viewership for the league this season onwards with this eventful partnership,” they added.

