One Impression raises undisclosed amount in strategic funding round

Influencer marketing platform One Impression has raised an undisclosed amount in a strategic round. The investment round saw participation from investors and entrepreneurs such as Karandeep Anand, former VP, head, business products, Meta, Vedantu co-founders, Varun Alagh, CEO and founder, MamaEarth, among others. In addition, celebrities such as Neeraj Chopra, Zakir Khan, Masoom Minawala also participated in the round. “We plan to utilise this investment to scale our business, enhance our product and grow ten times from here swiftly,” Apaksh Gupta, CEO and co-founder, One Impression, said.



“The creator economy is currently in its golden hour and we want to drive the ecosystem forward with our technological innovation coupled with a deep understanding of the creator landscape. Our growth trajectory is a testament to our hard- work and has helped us establish the leadership position in the market,” Gupta added.



The influencer marketing platform wants to use the fresh funds to build a robust product solution for both brands and creators, accelerate hiring, and scale operations both in India and key global markets, it said in a statement. Moreover, it will also be investing in building further creator growth and monetisation opportunities.



“Creator economy is booming globally and I have a strong conviction in the team’s and platform’s capability to become a leading global influencer marketing destination for millions of advertisers. One Impression’s holistic offering will help millions of creators grow and monetize, which will be an amazing growth opportunity for One Impression to become a global brand with a strong business model,” Anand said.



As a platform, One Impression aims to add value for both brands and influencers across categories. It claims to have more than 300 clients. It is helping brands run campaigns across geographies including India, US, UAE, Nepal, among others, it said in a statement.

