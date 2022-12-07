On the spot with Mukund Olety, Chief creative officer, VMLY&R India

Why the campaign rocks:



I don’t easily tear up. But when I first saw the ‘I Will Always Be Me’ case, I could not hold back my emotions. We live in a very visual age. We will have tons of photographs of our loved ones. But long after they are gone, it’s their voice that begins to fade from our memories. Motor neurone disease (MND) is a terminal illness. But before it takes your life, it takes your voice. Voice banking can help those with MND create a digital copy of their voice but the process to bank it is cumbersome. That is why Dell Technologies and Intel in partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease Association created ‘I Will Always Be Me’, the book that banks your voice. Working with technologists, speech therapists and MND patients along with a bestselling author and an illustrator, they created abook that those with MND could read aloud to express what they’re going through. The story was crafted to contain all the syllables needed to bank their voice in less than 30 minutes turning a sterile process into an experience that’s full of life. Creativity, when combined with technology, is a potent mix that truly has the power to impact millions of lives and there cannot be a better demonstration.

— As told to Christina Moniz

Also Read: Britain to actualise stringent rules on financial marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook