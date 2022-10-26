The campaign that turned a product into an experiment

With: Dhruv Warrior, national creative director, FoxyMoron

Why the campaign rocks:

Have you ever tried Marmite, the savoury spread? It has a flavour that is best described as distinct, and strong. And most definitely one you’ll remember. In fact, the flavour of marmite is so unique that it is divisive. You either love it or hate it. There is no in between. And that’s why I love the Marmite Gene Project. It took this one distinct product feature and turned it into a nationwide science and social experiment in the UK. The Gene Project is hilarious, innovative, has a strong audience insight and an even stronger cultural connect.

The campaign set up a real-life experiment, carried out and approved by real scientists, backed by real science, and based on real results from real people. And the whole nation was invited to take part. All to determine if people were genetically predisposed to love or hate the flavour of marmite. From starting the conversation with a scientific discovery that became a national debate, to hilarious TVCs, the campaign did a wonderful job of engaging a large audience. It gave families across the UK a compelling reason to try Marmite. Sales increased, brand recall increased and Marmite earned 1.4 billion media impressions.

Also Read: New, but not pushovers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook